Bob Odenkirk says he had a small heart attack, will be back

Odenkirk also thanked the network that airs “Better Call Saul” and the company that produces it.

“AMC and SONYs support and help throughout this has been next-level,” he tweeted. “I’m going to take a beat to recover but I’ll be back soon.”

The tone of Odenkirk's friends and co-stars had already shifted from concern to relief before his tweets.

“Just got off the phone with Bob and he’s doing great!” David Cross, who formed a comedy duo with Odenkirk to make the HBO sketch show “Mr. Show.” “Joking and japing and joshing. Both he and his family are overwhelmed with the outpouring of love and concern everyone has shown. You will be hearing from him soon. But he’s doing really well!!!”

Odenkirk has been nominated for four Emmys for playing the title character, a down-on-his-luck lawyer named Jimmy McGill who becomes increasingly corrupt and adopts the pseudonym Saul Goodman, the “criminal lawyer” who appeared in dozens of episodes of “Breaking Bad” before getting his own spin-off.

Both shows were shot in, and mostly set in, New Mexico.