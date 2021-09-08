journal-news logo
Bob Odenkirk back on 'Better Call Saul' after heart attack

FILE - In this Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, file photo, Bob Odenkirk, star of the AMC drama series "Better Call Saul," poses for a portrait during the 2020 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour, in Pasadena, Calif. Odenkirk is back shooting "Better Call Saul," six weeks after having a heart attack. Odenkirk on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, tweeted a photo of himself getting made up to play title character Saul Goodman in the AMC series, indicating that shooting had resumed on its sixth and final season. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Caption
FILE - In this Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, file photo, Bob Odenkirk, star of the AMC drama series "Better Call Saul," poses for a portrait during the 2020 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour, in Pasadena, Calif. Odenkirk is back shooting “Better Call Saul," six weeks after having a heart attack. Odenkirk on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, tweeted a photo of himself getting made up to play title character Saul Goodman in the AMC series, indicating that shooting had resumed on its sixth and final season. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Credit: Chris Pizzello

Credit: Chris Pizzello

Updated 9 minutes ago
Bob Odenkirk is back shooting “Better Call Saul,” six weeks after a heart attack

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Bob Odenkirk is back shooting “Better Call Saul," six weeks after having a heart attack.

Odenkirk on Wednesday tweeted a photo of himself getting made up to play title character Saul Goodman in the AMC series, indicating that shooting had resumed on its sixth and final season.

“Back to work on Better Call Saul!” Odenkirk said. “So happy to be here and living this specific life surrounded by such good people. BTW this is makeup pro Cheri Montesanto making me not ugly for shooting!”

The 58-year-old Odenkirk had what he later called a "small heart attack" and collapsed on the show's set in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on July 27.

Odenkirk has been nominated for four Emmys for playing luckless lawyer Jimmy McGill, who becomes increasingly corrupt and adopts the pseudonym Saul Goodman, the “criminal lawyer” who appeared in dozens of episodes of “Breaking Bad” before getting his own spin-off.

Both shows were shot in, and mostly set in, New Mexico.

FILE - In this Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, file photo, Bob Odenkirk speaks at the AMC's "Better Call Saul," panel during the AMC Networks TCA 2020 Winter Press Tour at the Langham Huntington, in Pasadena, Calif. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
Caption
FILE - In this Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, file photo, Bob Odenkirk speaks at the AMC's "Better Call Saul," panel during the AMC Networks TCA 2020 Winter Press Tour at the Langham Huntington, in Pasadena, Calif. Odenkirk is back shooting “Better Call Saul," six weeks after having a heart attack. Odenkirk on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, tweeted a photo of himself getting made up to play title character Saul Goodman in the AMC series, indicating that shooting had resumed on its sixth and final season. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)

Credit: Willy Sanjuan

Credit: Willy Sanjuan

