Bob Newhart mourned by Kaley Cuoco, Judd Apatow, Al Franken and more

— "Bob Newhart was as funny as they come. The best stand up, the best situation comedy star, the kindest soul." – Director Judd Apatow on Instagram.

— "And we lose another comedy legend. I had the honor of doing a guest role on Newhart & got to spend the week listening to the great Bob Newhart making us all laugh. A brilliant standup & comedic actor, he was truly one of a kind." – Director and actor Paul Feig, on X.

— "Bob Newhart was a giant, a genius, and a great guy. I'll always remember when he hosted SNL and did a stellar show. He was, as you might expect, a joy to work with. May his memory be a blessing." – Comedian and former Sen. Al Franken, on X.

— "From his groundbreaking stand-up to his two classic sitcoms he gave us a lifetime of laughter. Truly one-of-a-kind. Thank you Bob Newhart!" – Actor Mark Hamill on X.

— "God, he was funny! Bob Newhart. You will be missed!" – Actor Jamie Lee Curtis on Instagram.

— "I started off as your fan, then I became your writer, then I became your friend. But all the time I remained your fan." – Television writer Alan Zweibel, on X.