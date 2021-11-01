Bob Melvin gets 3-year contract to manage Padres

He won the AL Manager of the Year twice with the A's and once with the Diamondbacks.

Melvin has led his teams to seven postseason appearances and four division titles. By comparison, the Padres have been to the postseason only six times since their inaugural season of 1969.

The Padres were set to introduce Melvin at a late morning news conference.

“Bob is one of the top managers in the game and brings a tremendous wealth of knowledge and a proven track record to win at the major league level,” general manager A.J. Preller said in a statement.

“Throughout the process, Bob showed our group a true love of baseball and a natural presence to lead," Preller added. “It was immediately evident how he’s been able to bring out the best in his players throughout his managerial career. We believe that Bob is the right man to take our talented group and help them deliver a championship to the city of San Diego.”

