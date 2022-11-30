Bob Marley immersive experience to land in US next year

The multi-room exhibit "Bob Marley: One Love Experience" will open in Los Angeles on Jan. 27 at Ovation Hollywood, following runs in London and Toronto. The 15,000-square foot (1,393-square meter) experience includes previously unseen photographs, concert videos, lyric sheets, rare memorabilia like guitars, a soccer jersey, sneakers and art that highlight Marley's influence. There are also a Marley-branded pinball machine, a jukebox and a few foosball tables. One area celebrates the Marley family's legacy and philanthropy.

Inside, a 2,000-square foot (185-square meter) One Love Forest promises to take visitors on a trip to Jamaica in a multi-sensory environment, which also features a cannabis garden. Fans are greeted with headphones at the Soul Shakedown studio to groove out to the curated playlist in the silent disco. Tickets are available exclusively via Fever on Dec. 7.