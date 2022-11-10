Bob Fosse's 'Dancin'" confirms Broadway return this spring

Choreography input also has been offered from Christine Colby Jacques, who as an understudy in the original, meaning she learned all the parts and whose recall was “invaluable,” says Fosse. The show has been “refreshed” to bring it up to date and producers call it “120 minutes of wall-to-wall dance.”

“Dancin'” originally had a four-year run from 1978 to 1982 and won two Tony Awards, including best choreography. It has dances set to songs from a variety of sources, including Neil Diamond, Dolly Parton, Jerry Jeff Walker and John Philip Sousa.

Fosse was the exacting mind behind the angular movements and bowler hats of “Chicago,” the brutally autobiographical “All That Jazz” and the dark punch of the film “Cabaret.”

The revival coincides with new interest in the choreographer and filmmaker, whose life was revealed the 2019 FX series "Fosse/Verdon."

