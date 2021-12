Bob Dole to lie in state at Capitol as nation honors senator

“Those of us who were lucky to know Bob well ourselves admired him even more," said Sen. Mitch McConnell, the Republican leader in the Senate. “A bright light of patriotic good cheer burned all the way from Bob’s teenage combat heroics through his whole career in Washington and through the years since. We look forward to honoring his life and legacy at the Capitol.”

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said he didn't get to serve with Dole, but “his reputation and his achievements, and most of all his character preceded him."

Dole received two Purple Hearts for his valor in World War II. Throughout his political career, he carried the mark of war. Charging a German position in northern Italy in 1945, Dole was hit by a shell fragment that crushed two vertebrae and paralyzed his arms and legs. The young Army platoon leader spent three years recovering in a hospital and never regained use of his right hand.

Caption Lowered to half-staff in honor of former Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole of Kansas, flags fly in the breeeze before dawn on the National Mall with the U.S. Capitol in the background, Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/J. David Ake)

Caption FILE - Former Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole, R-Kan., attends the unveiling of his portrait at the U.S. Capitol, in Washington, July 25, 2006. Bob Dole, who overcame disabling war wounds to become a sharp-tongued Senate leader from Kansas, a Republican presidential candidate and then a symbol and celebrant of his dwindling generation of World War II veterans, has died. He was 98. His wife, Elizabeth Dole, posted the announcement Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, on Twitter. (AP Photo/Lawrence Jackson, File)

Caption FILE - This undated photo shows Bob Dole, who enlisted in the United States Army after his second year at The University of Kansas. Bob Dole, who overcame disabling war wounds to become a sharp-tongued Senate leader from Kansas, a Republican presidential candidate and then a symbol and celebrant of his dwindling generation of World War II veterans, has died. He was 98. His wife, Elizabeth Dole, posted the announcement Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, on Twitter. (U.S. Army via AP, File)

Caption FILE - Former fellow Senators escort former Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole of Kan., and his wife Elizabeth as they leave Capitol Hill following Dole's official retirement from the Senate, June 11, 1996. Bob Dole, who overcame disabling war wounds to become a sharp-tongued Senate leader from Kansas, a Republican presidential candidate and then a symbol and celebrant of his dwindling generation of World War II veterans, has died. He was 98. His wife, Elizabeth Dole, posted the announcement Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, on Twitter. (AP Photo/Ron Edmonds, File)

Caption FILE - Bob Dole and his wife Elizabeth wave from the podium on the floor of the Republican National Convention in San Diego, as confetti falls after Dole accepted the Republican presidential nomination. Bob Dole, who overcame disabling war wounds to become a sharp-tongued Senate leader from Kansas, a Republican presidential candidate and then a symbol and celebrant of his dwindling generation of World War II veterans, has died. He was 98. His wife, Elizabeth Dole, posted the announcement Sunday on Twitter (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

Caption A single rose is left at the Kansas state pillar, the state which Bob Dole long represented in the Senate, at the World War II Memorial on the National Mall in Washington, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. Dole, who overcame disabling war wounds to become a sharp-tongued Senate leader from Kansas, a Republican presidential candidate and then a symbol and celebrant of his dwindling generation of World War II veterans, has died. He was 98. His wife, Elizabeth Dole, posted the announcement Sunday, on Twitter. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Caption A single rose is left at the Kansas state pillar, the state which Bob Dole long represented in the Senate, at the World War II Memorial on the National Mall in Washington, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. Dole, who overcame disabling war wounds to become a sharp-tongued Senate leader from Kansas, a Republican presidential candidate and then a symbol and celebrant of his dwindling generation of World War II veterans, has died. He was 98. His wife, Elizabeth Dole, posted the announcement Sunday, on Twitter. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Credit: Andrew Harnik Caption A single rose is left at the Kansas state pillar, the state which Bob Dole long represented in the Senate, at the World War II Memorial on the National Mall in Washington, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. Dole, who overcame disabling war wounds to become a sharp-tongued Senate leader from Kansas, a Republican presidential candidate and then a symbol and celebrant of his dwindling generation of World War II veterans, has died. He was 98. His wife, Elizabeth Dole, posted the announcement Sunday, on Twitter. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Credit: Andrew Harnik Credit: Andrew Harnik