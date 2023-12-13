Blues fire coach Craig Berube after team's 4th straight loss; Bannister named interim coach

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The St. Louis Blues fired coach Craig Berube on Tuesday night, hours after a 6-4 loss to the Detroit Red Wings.
The loss was the season-worst fourth straight for the Blues, who are off to a 13-14-1 start to the season.
Berube guided the Blues to their only Stanley Cup championship in 2019.
The 57-year-old Berube, in his sixth season with the Blues, had a record of 206-131-44.
The Blues named Drew Bannister, coach of the Springfield Thunderbirds of the American Hockey League, as interim coach.
