Blues drummer Sam Lay dies at 86; played with Dylan, Waters

"Words can't describe it if you like blues like I do," Lay told the South Bend Tribune that year, referring to the band. "I enjoyed the moment of it, and everybody that was in that band, I enjoyed. I learned a lot from everybody in there, and they claim they learned a lot from me."

Alligator Records said Lay was known for his “trademark, hard-to-copy ‘double-shuffle’" drumming, based on double-time hand-clapping in his childhood church.