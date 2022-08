Blue Jays top Twins in 10th on overturned call

Blue Jays starter Kevin Gausman pitched six scoreless innings, allowing six hits and striking out five. It was a redemption for Gausman, who was knocked out after 3 2/3 innings in his last start against the Twins in June, when he gave up nine hits and five runs, three earned. He has now thrown 14 scoreless innings over his last two starts.

After blowing the save opportunity in the ninth inning, Jordan Romano (4-3) closed out the Twins in the 10th with a 1-2-3 inning.

Minnesota starter Chris Archer pitched five innings and allowed two runs on four hits while striking out four. It was only the fourth time this season that Archer lasted five innings in a start.

Back-to-back hits in the second and third innings produced early runs for Toronto. Teoscar Hernandez singled to open the second inning and scored on a double by Bo Bichette. Biggio doubled to start the third inning and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. drove him in with an RBI single.

Caleb Thielbar (2-1) pitched the 10th for the Twins and gave up the Biggio sac fly.

Vladamir Guerrero Jr. went 1 for 4 to extend his career-high hitting streak to 18 games. It's the longest active hitting streak in Major League Baseball.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Blue Jays: LHP Tim Mayza was placed on the 15-day injured list with a dislocated right shoulder. Mayza was removed from Saturday's game with the injury after attempting to make a tag on a play at home plate and awkwardly landing on his shoulder. RHP Trent Thornton was recalled from Triple-A to replace Mayza.

Twins: RHP Emilio Pagán is day to day with what the team called a right lat cramp. Pagán left Sunday's game in the sixth inning with the injury ... Minnesota is “hopeful” for a September return for RHP Kenta Maeda, Baldelli said. Maeda underwent Tommy John surgery in September 2021.

UP NEXT

Blue Jays: LHP Yusei Kikuchi (4-5, 4.86 ERA) takes the mound Monday in the first game of a three-game series in Baltimore against the Orioles. Kikuchi allowed two runs over four innings in his most recent start, against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Twins: Minnesota has Monday off before a starting a two-game interleague series in Los Angeles against the Dodgers on Tuesday.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined Shape Caption Minnesota Twins catcher Gary Sanchez, right, tags out Toronto Blue Jays' Whit Merrifield (1) who ran from third on a sacrifice fly by Cavan Biggio as home plate umpire Marty Foster, top left, looks on in the 10th inning of a baseball game Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, in Minneapolis. The play was overturned on review due to Sanchez blocking the plate. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn) Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn Combined Shape Caption Minnesota Twins catcher Gary Sanchez, right, tags out Toronto Blue Jays' Whit Merrifield (1) who ran from third on a sacrifice fly by Cavan Biggio as home plate umpire Marty Foster, top left, looks on in the 10th inning of a baseball game Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, in Minneapolis. The play was overturned on review due to Sanchez blocking the plate. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn) Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn

Combined Shape Caption Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Jordan Romano celebrates the win over the Minnesota Twins at a baseball game Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, in Minneapolis. The Blue Jays won 3-2 in 10 innings. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn) Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn Combined Shape Caption Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Jordan Romano celebrates the win over the Minnesota Twins at a baseball game Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, in Minneapolis. The Blue Jays won 3-2 in 10 innings. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn) Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn

Combined Shape Caption Toronto Blue Jays' Cavan Biggio hits a sacrifice fly against the Minnesota Twins in the 10th inning of a baseball game Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, in Minneapolis. The Blue Jays won 3-2 in 10. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn) Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn Combined Shape Caption Toronto Blue Jays' Cavan Biggio hits a sacrifice fly against the Minnesota Twins in the 10th inning of a baseball game Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, in Minneapolis. The Blue Jays won 3-2 in 10. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn) Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn

Combined Shape Caption Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Jordan Romano throws to the Minnesota Twins in the tenth inning of a baseball game Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn) Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn Combined Shape Caption Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Jordan Romano throws to the Minnesota Twins in the tenth inning of a baseball game Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn) Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn

Combined Shape Caption Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Kevin Gausman throws to a Minnesota Twins batter in the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn) Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn Combined Shape Caption Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Kevin Gausman throws to a Minnesota Twins batter in the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn) Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn