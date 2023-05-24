Blue Jays rout Rays 20-1 as Guerrero Jr has 6 RBIs, position players give up 10 runs

George Springer had four hits, and Bo Bichette, Whit Merrifield, Guerrero and Danny Jansen had three apiece. Springer hit his seventh homer, a solo drive in the third.

Raley, an outfielder and first baseman, allowed seven runs and eight hits over 1 2/3 innings. He threw 27 pitches of 47-54 mph, striking out Guerrero in the eighth.

Catcher Christian Bethancourt entered with two outs in the ninth and gave up Daulton Varsho's RBI single and Jansen's two-run homer.

Raley's ERA is 30.38 after his second mound appearance this season. Bethancourt's ERA is 81.00.

Zack Burdi gave up six runs in the fifth, five of them earned.

José Berríos (4-4) allowed one run, five hits and two walks, striking out five.

Isaac Paredes homered for the Rays, who dropped to 22-5 at home this season. Tampa Bay leads the majors with 95 home runs.

Bradley gave up four runs and nine hits in four innings.

NUMBERS

Merrifield is 7 for 9 in the series and stole his 14th base.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Blue Jays: LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu and reliever Chad Green, both coming back from Tommy John surgery, came over from the team's spring training complex in nearby Dunedin and had bullpen sessions.

“They looked good," manager John Schnieder said.

Ryu and Green are both expected back this season,

RHP Adam Cimber (upper back) was reinstated from the 15-day injured list.

Rays: 2B Brandon Lowe (neck stiffness) was out of the lineup.

UP NEXT

Toronto LHP Yusei Kikuchi (5-1) and Rays LHP Shane McClanahan (7-0) are Wednesday night's starters. McClanahan is looking to become the major's first eight-game winner.

___

