Blue Jays RHP Stripling perfect through 6 against Orioles

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Ross Stripling (48) throws during second inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, in Toronto on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. (Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press via AP)

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Ross Stripling (48) throws during second inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, in Toronto on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. (Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press via AP)

16 minutes ago
Blue Jays right-hander Ross Stripling has pitched six perfect innings against the Baltimore Orioles in a scoreless tie

TORONTO (AP) — Blue Jays right-hander Ross Stripling has pitched six perfect innings against the Baltimore Orioles in a scoreless tie.

Stripling was activated from the injured list before the game. He had been sidelined by a sore right hip.

The 32-year-old Stripling has thrown 67 pitches, 48 for strikes. He threw 11 pitches to Austin Hays in a strikeout to start the second inning.

Stripling has struck out seven.

Orioles right-hander Austin Voth held Toronto hitless until Danny Jansen's two-out single in the third.

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Ross Stripling (48) throws during first inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, in Toronto on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. (Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press via AP)

