Blue Jays' Guerrero has throw break mitt, M's win 8th in row

Bo Bichette had a homer, two singles and drove in three runs for the Blue Jays, who were swept in the four-game series and have lost nine of their last 10.

George Springer homered on the first pitch of the game for the Blue Jays, his 17th home run of the season and his 51st career leadoff homer. Raimel Tapia also homered for Toronto.

Santana, acquired from Kansas City in late June, hit a leadoff homer in the second.

Moreno dropped a popup by J.P. Crawford to begin the Seattle eighth. Santana connected off Adam Cimber (8-3) for his seventh home run this season, three for the Mariners.

The Mariners tied it at 4 on Cal Raleigh’s sacrifice fly in the sixth. Bitchette homered in the seventh.

Seattle starter Logan Gilbert allowed four runs on nine hits, both matching his season highs, in six innings.

Matt Festa (1-0) pitched a perfect eighth for the win and Paul Sewald picked up his 10th save.

ROTATING SPOTS

On Saturday, the Mariners optioned rookie starter George Kirby to Triple-A Tacoma to reduce his workload. Seattle manager Scott Servais said he expects Kirby to make one start of two or three innings at Tacoma and return to the Mariners’ rotation after the All-Star break. In his place on Wednesday at Washington, Seattle may have a bullpen day or start long reliever Tommy Milone, Servais said. Marco Gonzales will start Thursday in Texas.

UP NEXT

Blue Jays: Toronto has an off day Monday and has not announced a starter for Tuesday’s home game against Philadelphia.

Mariners: RHP Chris Flexen (5-8, 4.00 ERA) will open Seattle’s two-game series at Washington on Tuesday. Flexen has won his last three starts.

Toronto Blue Jays' George Springer wears the team's traditional home run jacket as he celebrates with teammates in the dugout after he hit a solo home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Sunday, July 10, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Seattle Mariners' Carlos Santana, left, is hugged by Julio Rodriguez, right, after Santana hit a two-run home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 10, 2022, in Seattle. Santana had two home runs and the Mariners won 6-5. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. watches after lining out to left field during the first inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Sunday, July 10, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)