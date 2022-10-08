journal-news logo
X

Blue Jays CF Springer carted off field after scary collision

Nation & World
Updated 42 minutes ago
Toronto Blue Jays center fielder George Springer was carted off the field after he collided with shortstop Bo Bichette in the eighth inning of their playoff game against the Seattle Mariners

TORONTO (AP) — Toronto Blue Jays center fielder George Springer was carted off the field after he collided with shortstop Bo Bichette in the eighth inning of their playoff game against the Seattle Mariners on Saturday.

With two out and the bases loaded, J.P. Crawford hit a blooper into shallow center field. Springer and Bichette went hard after the ball, but it landed as the two collided. All three runners scored on the double, tying it at 9.

It looked as if Bichette's right arm whacked Springer across the forehead. Bichette got up pretty quickly and stayed in the game after he was checked on by a trainer. A woozy Springer was helped to his feet as the cart was driven onto the field.

The 33-year-old Springer, a four-time All-Star, encouraged the cheering crowd as the cart left the field. He was replaced by Jackie Bradley Jr.

Seattle beat Toronto 4-0 in Game 1 of the best-of-three series on Friday.

Springer hit .267 with 25 homers, 76 RBIs and 14 steals this season. He was hit by a pitch on his left wrist in the eighth in the playoff opener. He went down in pain, but remained in the game.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: Nathan Denette

Credit: Nathan Denette

Credit: Nathan Denette

Credit: Nathan Denette

Credit: Frank Gunn

Credit: Frank Gunn

Credit: Nathan Denette

Credit: Nathan Denette

In Other News
1
Mariners erase 7-run deficit, sweep Blue Jays with 10-9 win
2
NKorea launches 2 missiles toward sea after US-SKorea drills
3
AP Source: Russell Wilson gets injection for shoulder injury
4
Alabama's Bryce Young doesn't start against Texas A&M
5
Disasters like Ian pose extra risk for fragile older people
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top