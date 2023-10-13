BreakingNews
Thomas Dillman, state champion at Middletown and longtime veterinarian, dies at 88

Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski is expected to miss one to two weeks after a knee-on-knee hit

The Columbus Blue Jackets say Zach Werenski is expected to miss one to two weeks with a right leg injury

Nation & World
26 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Columbus Blue Jackets put Zach Werenski on injured reserve Friday and expect the defenseman to miss one to two weeks with a bruised quadriceps muscle.

Werenski took a knee-on-knee hit from Philadelphia's Garnet Hathaway in a season-opening loss to the Flyers on Thursday night. The NHL's department of player safety fined Hathaway $5,000 for kneeing, the maximum amount allowed under the collective bargaining agreement.

Blue Jackets coach Pascal Vincent said after the game that Werenski was dealing with a charley horse and that the injury was “not long term.”

Werenski, 26, was playing his first game since tearing the labrum in his right shoulder Nov. 10, also against Philadelphia, and undergoing season-ending surgery. Columbus recalled 19-year-old rookie David Jiricek to take Werenski's spot on the roster.

