Blocked FG helps NC State hold off No. 21 Liberty 15-14

Malik Willis threw for 172 yards and two touchdowns for Liberty but had three interceptions, two coming in the fourth quarter. He also ran for 44 yards as the Flames managed just 279 total yards.

THE TAKEAWAY

Liberty: The Flames arrived seeking to follow up road wins against Syracuse and Virginia Tech, which had marked the football independent's first victories against ACC teams after losing their first eight matchups. They had a big touchdown right before halftime after falling behind, then gave themselves a shot at the end only to see the Wolfpack come up with another fourth-quarter stop at a key moment.

N.C. State: That's two wins in a row for the Wolfpack, who beat Florida State last weekend after a lopsided loss at rival North Carolina and a shootout loss to No. 12 Miami. N.C. State won despite having 14 penalties for 123 yards.

UP NEXT

Liberty: The Flames return home to host Massachusetts on Friday.

N.C. State: Syracuse hosts the Wolfpack in ACC play next Saturday.

North Carolina State quarterback Bailey Hockman (16) escapes from pressure during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Liberty, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Raleigh, N.C. (Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP, Pool) Credit: Ethan Hyman Credit: Ethan Hyman

Liberty quarterback Malik Willis (7) prepares to pass as North Carolina State defensive tackle C.J. Clark (52) closes in during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Raleigh, N.C. (Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP, Pool) Credit: Ethan Hyman Credit: Ethan Hyman