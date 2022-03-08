Blinken wraps up Baltic assurance tour as Ukraine war rages

As the war in Ukraine rages, leaders in all three Baltic states have expressed grave concerns about Russian President Vladimir Putin’s intentions for former Soviet bloc countries that are now allied or otherwise linked to the West.

“We have no illusions about Putin’s Russia anymore,” Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics said Monday in Riga. “We don’t really see any good reason to assume that Russia might change its policy.”

Rinkevics said that the Russian invasion of Ukraine had shown the Baltic countries in particular the need to bolster air and coastal defenses and that Latvia would like its security cooperation with NATO to be “more efficient.”

Lithuanian President Gitanes Nauseda told Blinken in Vilnius that a policy of deterrence was no longer enough and that “forward defense” was now needed. He predicted that “Putin will not stop in Ukraine if he will not be stopped.”

Memories of Soviet rule are still fresh in the Baltics and since the Russian invasion of Ukraine last month, NATO has moved quickly to boost its troop presence in its eastern flank allies while the U.S. has pledged additional support.

Support for Ukraine’s resistance to the Russian invasion was palpable in all three Baltics as Ukrainian flags and other signs of solidarity were evident in many businesses and on houses, public buildings and buses.

From Tallinn, Blinken will travel to Paris later Tuesday for a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron to discuss his recent conversations with Putin about Ukraine and efforts to convince the Russian leader to end the conflict.

Caption U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, top right, disembarks from his plane upon arriving in Tallinn, Estonia, on Tuesday, March 8, 2022. Blinken visited Lithuania and Latvia on Monday to calm any fears that they and Estonia, which he is visiting Tuesday, have about their security. The three Baltic countries, which endured decades of Soviet occupation before regaining their independence in 1991, are members of the EU and NATO. (Olivier Douliery/Pool Photo via AP)

Caption U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, second from right, disembarks from his plane upon arriving in Tallinn, Estonia, on Tuesday, March 8, 2022. (Olivier Douliery/Pool Photo via AP)