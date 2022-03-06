Blinken vows US support to wary Moldova as Ukraine war rages

“This is a subject of high vulnerability and we watch it carefully," Moldovan President Maia Sandu said. She said there had not yet been any indication that the roughly 1,500 Russian soldiers based in Transnistria had changed posture but stressed that it was a concern given what is happening in Ukraine.

“In this region now there is no possibility for us to feel safe," Sandu said.

Although it is neutral militarily and has no plans to try to become a member of NATO, Moldova formally applied to join the European Union just three days ago in a fast-track bid to bolster its ties with the West.

“While we are facing this unprecedented circumstances, we are firmly committed to our path for European integration,” Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita said. “We believe that this is an agenda to transform Moldova into a modern, prosperous European state based on the fundamental values of human rights and the rule of law.”

Blinken praised Moldova’s European aspirations and said Moldova could count on U.S. support.

“Moldova has chosen the path to democracy, a more inclusive economy, a closer relationship with the countries and institutions of Europe, and the United States supports Moldova in those efforts grounded in our respect for the neutrality that’s enshrined in the constitution,” he said.

“Moldova is a powerful example of a democracy rising to the moment with vision and with determination," Blinken said.

Caption U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken, left, meets with Moldovan Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita at the Government House in Chisinau, Moldova, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (Olivier Douliery/Pool Photo via AP)

Caption US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, centre right speaks with Moldovan President Maia Sandu following a press conference, at the Presidential Palace in Chisinau, Moldova, Sunday, March 6, 2022. Blinken is in Moldova pledging America's support to the small Western-leaning former Soviet republic that is coping with an influx of refugees from Ukraine and warily watching Russia's intensifying war with its neighbor. (Olivier Douliery/Pool Photo via AP)

Caption U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left. and Moldova's President Maia Sandu take part in a joint news conference following their talks in Chisinau, Moldova, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (Olivier Douliery/Pool Photo via AP)

Caption U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken gestures as he speaks during a joint press conference with Moldova's President Maia Sandu, following their talks, at the Presidential Palace, in Chisinau, Moldova, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (Olivier Douliery/Pool Photo via AP)