Blinken visits Poland as Russia's war in Ukraine intensifies

Rau said Poland had already taken in more than 700,000 refugees from Ukraine and that he expected hundreds of thousands more in the coming weeks unless Russia backs down.

“Poland will never recognize territorial changes brought about by unprovoked, unlawful aggression,” he said, adding that his country will demand that alleged Russian war crimes committed in Ukraine will be prosecuted.

Following his meeting with Blinken, Morawiecki said they had agreed on the need to further strengthen NATO's eastern flank and strengthen Europe’s security architecture. Poland is seeking more U.S. forces on its territory, where there are currently more than 10,000 American troops.

The two men also discussed stepping up sanctions and freezes of assets on Russia, which Morawiecki said should be “crushing” for Russia’s economy. No Russian banks should be exempted from the exclusions from the SWIFT system, he said. Currently, all but the largest Russian banks have been kicked off the financial messaging service.

