Blinken says Russia could invade Ukraine during Olympics

The threat of war in Ukraine and a strengthened alliance between Russia and China were high on the agenda of a meeting in Canberra on Friday among Blinken and his counterparts from India, Japan and Australia.

The four nations form the “Quad,” a bloc of Indo-Pacific democracies created to counter China’s growing regional influence.

Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne, who chaired the meeting, said the alliance between Moscow and Beijing was “concerning because it doesn’t ... represent a global order that squares with ... ambitions for freedom and openness and sovereignty and the protection of territorial integrity.”

On the question of the alliance, Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, whose government is one of Russia’s biggest customers for military hardware, emphasized that the Quad partnership was about shared ambitions and “not against somebody.”

Asked by a reporter if Russia had behaved appropriately toward Ukraine, Jaishankar replied that the Quad meeting was focused on the Indo-Pacific region, not Europe.

Blinken earlier said a conflict with China in the Indo-Pacific was not inevitable.

“We share concerns that in recent years China has been acting more aggressively at home and more aggressively in the region and indeed potentially beyond,” Blinken said.

The Quad partners are united by an “affirmative vision for what the future can bring” and a “commitment to defend the rules-based system that we have spent tremendous time and effort building,” he added.

Blinken’s trip is designed to reinforce America’s interests in Asia and its intent to push back against increasing Chinese assertiveness in the region. He will also visit Fiji and discuss pressing concerns about North Korea with his Japanese and South Korean counterparts in Hawaii.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry this week accused the United States of using the Quad to force other countries to accept the standards of American democracy.

Australia has suffered trade retaliation in recent years for angering Beijing over actions that include outlawing covert foreign interference in domestic politics, banning Chinese tech giant Huawei from major infrastructure projects and urging an independent investigation into the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said he felt reassured by the shared commitment against coercion after meetings with Blinken, Jaishankar and Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi.

Earlier Friday, Blinken and Hayashi held a meeting in which they expressed “deep concern” about Russia’s beefing up of its military at the Ukrainian border, a Japanese Foreign Ministry official said on condition of anonymity, citing protocol.

The leaders also shared “grave concern” about North Korea’s escalating nuclear and missile development, the official said.

___

Associated Press writer Mari Yamaguchi in Tokyo contributed to this report.

