Blinken pitches the US as an alternative to Russia's Wagner in Africa’s troubled Sahel

"We hope it can make a difference in restoring the constitutional order and restoring a critical partner in trying to find security in the region," Blinken told reporters in the Nigerian capital, Abuja, speaking in particular about Niger, where a coup has threatened a yearslong support by Western and European nations.

Until Niger's elected President Mohamed Bazoum was deposed by his elite soldiers in July, the country had played a critical role in U.S. counterterrorism activity in the Sahel and was seen as one of the last democratic nations in the region to partner with to counter jihadi violence linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State group.

But as Niger faced sanctions from neighbors, the West and Europe, its new junta severed military ties with European nations and turned to Russia for security partnership. Neighboring Burkina Faso and Mali, which have also had two coups each since 2020, have also taken similar steps.

Wagner, which is active in parts of Africa including Mali, was also one of the first sources of help that Niger's military leaders reached out to for support after the coup.

In those African countries where Wagner is offering security support, “what we’ve seen is actually a problem (of insecurity) getting manifestly worse and worse,” Blinken said.

“You see the exploitation of people and resources by Wagner … Having said that, it’s important that we’ve been working to support our partners who are trying to find effective ways of fighting insecurity,” he added.

Blinken said that one key aspect of U.S. support to Nigeria and the rest of the Sahel is to strengthen the capacity of their security forces in terms of equipment and technology, intelligence sharing, and technical support.

“It goes to having a comprehensive approach that genuinely focuses on citizens’ security, working with local communities in partnership, demonstrating the security forces that are there, first and foremost, to protect them and to support their needs,” he added.

