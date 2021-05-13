Blazers win fifth straight, beat Jazz 105-98

Portland pushed the lead back to double digits amid the drought and extended its advantage to 97-81 on a layup from Lillard with 4:19 left.

Utah charged out of the gates in the first quarter. The Jazz made their first seven shots and scored on six straight possessions to carve out a 16-4 lead. Joe Ingles and Rudy Gobert each scored back-to-back baskets to fuel the hot start.

Portland weathered the surge and chipped away at Utah’s lead until overtaking the Jazz in the second quarter. The Trail Blazers hit nine of their first 12 shots to open the quarter and scored on four straight possessions, culminating in a 3-pointer from Norman Powell, to take a 49-46 lead.

McCollum played the largest part in sparking Portland’s offense during the second quarter. He made six baskets – capped by a halftime buzzer-beating jumper – and totaled 13 points in the quarter.

TIP INS

Trail Blazers: Enes Kanter made a 3-pointer in the first quarter – his first outside basket of the season. Blazers were 0-of-5 from 3-point range before Kanter broke the ice. … Anthony returned to the lineup after missing two games with a sprained right ankle. … Portland committed zero turnovers in the third quarter and finished with just five turnovers overall.

Jazz: Gobert finished with at least 20 rebounds for the sixth time this season. … Udoka Azubuike played in an NBA game for the first time since late January after missing 41 games with a severe right ankle sprain. … Utah outscored Portland 11-0 in second-chance points in the second half.

UP NEXT

Trail Blazers visit Phoenix on Thursday.

Jazz visit Oklahoma City on Friday.

