journal-news logo
X

Blaze contained in southern France but 4 firefighters hurt

This photo provided by the fire brigade of the Gard region (SDIS 30) shows a water-bombing plane spreads water at a forest fire in Aubais, southern France, July 31, 2022. A weekend wildfire in the southern French Gard region that injured four firefighters has now been contained. Firefighter spokesman Colonel Eric Agrinier told French media that 370 hectares were burned and two homes affected by the flames. (SDIS 30 service audiovisuel via AP)

Combined ShapeCaption
This photo provided by the fire brigade of the Gard region (SDIS 30) shows a water-bombing plane spreads water at a forest fire in Aubais, southern France, July 31, 2022. A weekend wildfire in the southern French Gard region that injured four firefighters has now been contained. Firefighter spokesman Colonel Eric Agrinier told French media that 370 hectares were burned and two homes affected by the flames. (SDIS 30 service audiovisuel via AP)

Nation & World
29 minutes ago
French firefighters say a weekend wildfire in the southern Gard region that injured four firefighters has now been contained

PARIS (AP) — A weekend wildfire in the southern French Gard region that injured four firefighters has now been contained, officials said Monday.

Firefighter spokesman Col. Eric Agrinier told French media that 370 hectares (915 acres) were burned and two homes affected by the flames. But he highlighted “dozens and dozens of houses were preserved and (we saw) a human toll of zero casualties among civilians.”

The fire was contained overnight Sunday with some 400 firefighters monitoring the blaze Monday morning, according to the civil protection agency.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin tweeted an alert on Sunday regarding the fire that broke out around 3 p.m. in a pine forest in Aubais, a village of 2,000. Several families were evacuated.

France is set to face another heat wave, and several regions have been put on alert for possible wildfires.

___

Follow all AP stories on climate change issues at https://apnews.com/hub/climate-and-environment.

Combined ShapeCaption
This photo provided by the fire brigade of the Gironde region (SDIS 30) shows shows firefighters put water on a trees at a forest fire in Aubais, southern France, July 31, 2022. A weekend wildfire in the southern French Gard region that injured four firefighters has now been contained. Firefighter spokesman Colonel Eric Agrinier told French media that 370 hectares were burned and two homes affected by the flames. (SDIS 30 service audiovisuel via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

This photo provided by the fire brigade of the Gironde region (SDIS 30) shows shows firefighters put water on a trees at a forest fire in Aubais, southern France, July 31, 2022. A weekend wildfire in the southern French Gard region that injured four firefighters has now been contained. Firefighter spokesman Colonel Eric Agrinier told French media that 370 hectares were burned and two homes affected by the flames. (SDIS 30 service audiovisuel via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

Combined ShapeCaption
This photo provided by the fire brigade of the Gironde region (SDIS 30) shows shows firefighters put water on a trees at a forest fire in Aubais, southern France, July 31, 2022. A weekend wildfire in the southern French Gard region that injured four firefighters has now been contained. Firefighter spokesman Colonel Eric Agrinier told French media that 370 hectares were burned and two homes affected by the flames. (SDIS 30 service audiovisuel via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

Combined ShapeCaption
This photo provided by the fire brigade of the Gironde region (SDIS 30) shows flames consume trees at a forest fire in Aubais, southern France, July 31, 2022. A weekend wildfire in the southern French Gard region that injured four firefighters has now been contained. Firefighter spokesman Colonel Eric Agrinier told French media that 370 hectares were burned and two homes affected by the flames. (SDIS 30 service audiovisuel via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

This photo provided by the fire brigade of the Gironde region (SDIS 30) shows flames consume trees at a forest fire in Aubais, southern France, July 31, 2022. A weekend wildfire in the southern French Gard region that injured four firefighters has now been contained. Firefighter spokesman Colonel Eric Agrinier told French media that 370 hectares were burned and two homes affected by the flames. (SDIS 30 service audiovisuel via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

Combined ShapeCaption
This photo provided by the fire brigade of the Gironde region (SDIS 30) shows flames consume trees at a forest fire in Aubais, southern France, July 31, 2022. A weekend wildfire in the southern French Gard region that injured four firefighters has now been contained. Firefighter spokesman Colonel Eric Agrinier told French media that 370 hectares were burned and two homes affected by the flames. (SDIS 30 service audiovisuel via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

In Other News
1
Sen. Graham challenges 2020 Georgia election probe subpoena
2
Threat of protests, violent escalation stirs fears in Iraq
3
Flash floods close roads into Death Valley National Park
4
Tropical Storm Frank weakening off Mexico's Pacific coast
5
UK, Irish leaders at funeral for peacemaker David Trimble
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top