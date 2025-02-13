Blast at ministry compound in Kabul kills 1 person and injures 3

An Afghan government spokesperson says a blast at a ministry compound in Kabul has killed one person and injured three
This is a locator map for Afghanistan with its capital, Kabul. (AP Photo)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

This is a locator map for Afghanistan with its capital, Kabul. (AP Photo)
Nation & World
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
X

A blast at a government ministry compound in Kabul killed one person and injured three, a spokesman said Thursday.

Mohammad Kamal Afghan, a spokesperson for the Urban Development and Housing Ministry, said a man had attempted to carry out an attack inside the compound but was killed by guards before he reached his target.

There was an explosion due to the incident, leading to casualties, according to the spokesperson. He did not clarify the source of the blast and provided no further details.

Nobody immediately claimed responsibility for the attempted assault.

On Tuesday, at least five people died and more than seven were injured in a bombing near a bank in the northern province of Kunduz. The Islamic State group later claimed responsibility for the attack, although they gave higher casualty figures.

In Other News
1
Gas explosion at Taiwan food court kills 4 and injures 26
2
UK economy ekes out modest growth in final quarter of 2024 after strong...
3
NATO allies insist Ukraine and Europe must be in peace talks as Trump...
4
Fueled by grudge, Jamal Murray scores career-high 55 points in Nuggets'...
5
Thousands in Taiwan and China celebrate the Lantern Festival with high...