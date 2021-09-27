Blackstone selling Vegas hotel Cosmopolitan in $5.65B deal

Blackstone bought it in 2014 from Deutsche Bank for about $1.7 billion and said Monday it invested some $500 million in renovations.

The property, along with all other casinos in Nevada, was closed due to the coronavirus pandemic from mid-March to early June 2020. But Blackstone said the Cosmopolitan's performance in the second quarter of 2021 exceeded pre-COVID levels.

MGM Resorts, a major presence on the Strip, will run the hotel complex. It already owns 13 Las Vegas Boulevard properties, including the MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay and Delano Las Vegas and New York-New York, as well as the T-Mobile Arena and the Park retail promenade.

MGM Resorts executives called The Cosmopolitan a good fit with other company properties and said the deal should drive growth at the hotel.