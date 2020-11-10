Blacks and whites clash at South African school incident

“It is the right of every South African to engage in peaceful protest, and any actions to suppress the right to freedom of expression, particularly through violence and intimidation, must be roundly condemned,” said Ramaphosa.

He also called for an investigation into allegations of racism at the school which led to the confrontation between the protesters and the parents.

Alan Winde, premier of South Africa's Western Cape province where the incident took place has also called for calm and discussions instead of violence.

“Don’t resort to violence," Winde said. “I call on citizens to be calm and to deal with these issues in a responsible manner.”