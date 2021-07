Black lawmaker hopes highway project can right an old wrong

“If you’re born here and all you see are these structures like this that are wrought-iron fences and chain-link fences and the noise from the interstate, what you assume is, ‘I’m not valued,’ because they placed this here,” he said. “But if you could change that model and talk about how you were once valued in this neighborhood, and were trying to re-create that value by putting this (cap) here, you may change the mindset of children growing up here.”

Amid the fight for civil rights in the South, the Interstate 40 route carved up Black neighborhoods where homes and businesses stood, dividing many from the business and music district on Jefferson Street and the city center beyond, separating one of three nearby historically Black colleges.

An estimated 1,400 North Nashvillians were displaced, 100 city blocks demolished.

To this day, North Nashville residents remain disconnected, leaving amenities such as Vanderbilt University and two major hospitals accessible only by highway underpasses and bridges. The ZIP code that covers North Nashville, nearly 70% Black according to U.S. census figures, has a poverty rate more than double the city as a whole, which is 27% Black.

President Joe Biden's proposal on infrastructure has directed attention to Black communities nationwide that were carved up to make way for highways, including the "Main Street of Black New Orleans," Claiborne Avenue, which had a freeway built above it in the 1960s, and Miami's Overtown neighborhood, once nicknamed the "Harlem of the South."

Andre Perry, a Brookings Institution senior fellow, said the issue largely started with housing discrimination, as New Deal benefits went more to whites than Blacks, leading to white suburbs that excluded Blacks but needed highways to reach city job centers.

“It happened so frequently and it happened in so many areas because where Black people lived was in the city core,” Perry said.

The Nashville cap project suffered a recent setback when the federal government rejected a $72 million infrastructure grant application. But Cooper has vowed to pursue other funding options as debate over infrastructure continues.

For decades, cities have covered up highways to create usable public space, including the $110 million Klyde Warren Park in Dallas, Texas, that opened in 2012. Atlanta; Austin, Texas; St. Paul, Minnesota; and other cities are pushing ahead with proposals aimed at addressing racial inequities.

Nashville's Jefferson Street was a vibrant corridor of stores, barbershops, churches, restaurants and nightclubs before the interstate came through. Muddy Waters, James Brown, Etta James, Ray Charles, Little Richard, B.B. King, and Jimi Hendrix played there. The historically Black colleges of Fisk University, Tennessee State University and Meharry Medical College energized the area, and students from those campuses gave the civil rights sit-ins in the city their heartbeat.

In 1955, as plans for a federal interstate system took shape, a preliminary route was proposed that would have wiped out some white-owned and -operated businesses, according to the Tennessee State Library and Archives.

In 1967, after the route was changed to its current course, Love Sr. and other residents sued, alleging racial discrimination meant to harm North Nashville, its Black businesses and higher education institutions. The case made its way to the U.S. Supreme Court, which declined to hear it.

Some 128 businesses were demolished or relocated, making up almost 80% of Nashville’s African American proprietorships, the state library says.

Love Sr. and his wife had moved nearby after living for years on Scovel Street, one block away from Jefferson, and the demolition plans caught them by surprise.

“Our homeplace was 2109 Scovel St., so I know that personally we never received any advance notice of a public hearing,” Love Sr. testified in 1967, saying they were “near the last to be notified” of the interstate route.

The idea of capping the interstate came up but never caught on, stalled by community distrust of the federal government, said Faye DiMassimo, Cooper’s senior transportation adviser.

This time around, prominent community leaders, companies and government officials have sent letters of support to the federal government. Among them: Amazon, which plans to grow to 5,000 jobs at its new downtown Nashville office and has committed $75 million in low-interest loans for new affordable housing; the state Department of Transportation, which will aid in design and construction; and some of the historically Black colleges.

“Nashville has sustained dynamic economic growth for the last decade-plus: Social, environmental, and infrastructural challenges accompany such success,” wrote Dr. James Hildreth, Meharry Medical College's president. “The proposed cap over I-40 is an important project in this respect, offering a major step forward for bringing shared prosperity to an historically marginalized public.”

Love Jr. still has the records of what the government paid for his family's Scovel Street house to make way for the freeway: $5,500 in 1966, the equivalent of about $47,000 today. For families like his who were handed similar checks to give up their homes, he sees the cap project as vindication for everything his father saw coming.

“I think my father understood very intimately that those who would be left would be damaged, those who had their houses taken certainly would be damaged,” Love Jr. said. “I think that’s the point we’re trying to make, that this interstate cap can help repair a lot of that.”

Tennessee State Rep. Harold Love, Jr. stands on an overpass over I-40, Monday, July, 19, 2021, near the site of his family's former home on the north side of Nashville, Tenn. Love Jr.'s father, a Nashville city councilman, was forced to sell his family home near this spot to make way for the highway, but put up a fight in the 1960s against the rerouting of Interstate 40 because he believed it would stifle and isolate Nashville's Black community. Love Jr. is now part of a group pushing to build a cap, across the highway behind. him, that creates a community space to help reunify the city. (AP Photo/John Amis) Credit: John Amis Credit: John Amis

Tennessee State Rep. Harold Love, Jr. holds a copy of the deed to his family's former house on the north side of the city, Monday, July, 19, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. Love Jr.'s father, a Nashville city councilman, was forced to sell his family home here to make way for the highway, but put up a fight in the 1960s against the rerouting of Interstate 40 because he believed it would stifle and isolate Nashville's Black community. Love Jr. is now part of a group pushing to build a cap across the highway that creates a community space to help reunify the city. (AP Photo/John Amis) Credit: John Amis Credit: John Amis

Tennessee State Rep. Harold Love, Jr. gestures toward an area he is supporting to expand a bridge and make a cap over I-40, Monday, July, 19, 2021, on the north side of Nashville, Tenn. Love Jr.'s father, a Nashville city councilman, was forced to sell his family home nearby, to make way for the highway, but put up a fight in the 1960s against the rerouting of Interstate 40 because he believed it would stifle and isolate Nashville's Black community. (AP Photo/John Amis) Credit: John Amis Credit: John Amis

Tennessee State Rep. Harold Love, Jr. points toward interstate I-40 as he walks down his family's former street on the north side Monday, July, 19, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. Love Jr.'s father, a Nashville city councilman, was forced to sell his family home here to make way for the highway, but put up a fight in the 1960s against the rerouting of Interstate 40 because he believed it would stifle and isolate Nashville's Black community. Love Jr. is now part of a group pushing to build a cap across the highway that creates a community space to help reunify the city. (AP Photo/John Amis) Credit: John Amis Credit: John Amis

Tennessee State Rep. Harold Love, Jr. talks to the media as he holds a copy of his family's deed to their former house, Monday, July, 19, 2021, on the north side of Nashville, Tenn. Love Jr.'s father, a Nashville city councilman, was forced to sell his family home here to make way for the highway, but put up a fight in the 1960s against the rerouting of Interstate 40 because he believed it would stifle and isolate Nashville's Black community. Love Jr. is now part of a group pushing to build a cap across the highway that creates a community space to help reunify the city. (AP Photo/John Amis) Credit: John Amis Credit: John Amis

Tennessee State Rep. Harold Love, Jr., right, talks to fellow reverend Anthony Thomas as they stroll past their church which is situated next to I-40 on the other sideof the trees, Monday, July, 19, 2021, on the north side of Nashville, Tenn. Love Jr.'s father, a Nashville city councilman, was forced to sell his family home nearby to make way for the highway, but put up a fight in the 1960s against the rerouting of Interstate 40 because he believed it would stifle and isolate Nashville's Black community. Love Jr. is now part of a group pushing to build a cap across the highway that creates a community space to help reunify the city. (AP Photo/John Amis) Credit: John Amis Credit: John Amis

Tennessee State Rep. Harold Love, Jr. is shown at his church which he pastors, Monday, July, 19, 2021, on the north side of Nashville, Tenn. Love Jr.'s father, a Nashville city councilman, was forced to sell his family home nearby to make way for the highway, but put up a fight in the 1960s against the rerouting of Interstate 40 because he believed it would stifle and isolate Nashville's Black community. Love Jr. is now part of a group pushing to build a cap across the highway that creates a community space to help reunify the city. (AP Photo/John Amis) Credit: John Amis Credit: John Amis