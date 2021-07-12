Black Keys' Dan Auerbach to direct documentary on Dr. John

Auerbach said he’s thrilled to work with RadicalMedia as a first-time filmmaker. The feeling is mutual from the production company.

“We know his talents will transcend the ability to now tell an amazing story as he actually worked with and knew Mac extremely well,” said Jon Kamen, the chairman and CEO of RadicalMedia. Kamen will serve as an executive producer with Jon Doran and Impact Artist Productions on Auerbach’s project.

RadicalMedia’s upcoming project with Auerbach comes on the heels of executive producing first-time filmmaker Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson’s “Summer of Soul” on Hulu. The production company has produced several other titles including Netflix’s “Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel” and Apple TV Plus’ “The Me You Can’t See” with Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry.

“We’re here to help (Auerbach) shape this story,” Kamen said. “We’re here to help support it the same way we did on Questlove’s ‘Summer of Soul.’ We’ve done this before, and we’ll do it again without any trepidations. We have the confidence that with the right team around an artist like Dan, you can do wonderful things. I’m sure this will be an amazing story as well.”