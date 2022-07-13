Black educator Mary McLeod Bethune honored in Statuary Hall

After forming a strong friendship with Eleanor Roosevelt, Bethune became director of the Negro Affairs Division for the National Youth Administration, a New Deal-era program.

Bethune led the “Black Cabinet” of President Franklin D. Roosevelt as the highest-ranking Black government official, pushing him to diversify the defense industry and later helping draft President Harry Truman’s executive order desegregating the armed forces, said Ashley Robertson Preston at Howard University, a Bethune biographer.

“She was the Oprah of her time. She was the Booker T. Washington of her time. She was the Martin Luther King of her time,” Preston said.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif. hosted the unveiling of her statue, joined by members of Florida’s congressional delegation.

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., said that "in the face of the ignorance, the cruelty and the prejudice of others, she refused to surrender to bitterness, cynicism, or despair.”

To Democratic Rep. Val Demings, who is running against Rubio this year, Bethune "made what seemed impossible, possible.”

The white marble statue shows Bethune in academic robes, holding a black rose. She endearingly called her students “black roses,” Preston said, after visiting a garden in Europe where she saw black roses growing among the yellows and reds.

Books stacked at the statue's feet are inscribed with some of the core values from her last will and testament: love, hope, faith, racial dignity, a thirst for education, courage and peace.

The statue of Kirby Smith — who fled to Mexico fearing treason charges after surrendering in Galveston, Texas, on May 26, 1865 — was installed in the Capitol in 1922, during a decade when Black people in Florida were being lynched for trying to vote and white mobs burned down entire towns.

The Southern Poverty Law Center said in a statement that “there is still work to do” in removing statues that honor “men who voluntarily fought on behalf of the Confederacy.” The group urged replacing them in Statuary Hall with those who represent "their state’s values of diversity, equality and justice.”

In 2013, civil rights figure Rosa Park became the first Black woman to be depicted in a full-length statue in Statuary Hall, but she is not part of the National Statuary Hall Collection, according to the Architect of the Capitol. On Dec. 1, 1955, Parks refused to give up her seat on a city bus to a white man in segregated Montgomery, Alabama, leading to her arrest and touching off a bus boycott that stretched over a year. Parks died in 2005.

Warren, who reported from Atlanta, is a member of AP’s Race and Ethnicity team. Associated Press video journalist Rick Gentilo contributed to this report.

A woman wears a pin of Mary McLeod Bethune, during a statue unveiling ceremony in honor of Bethune in Statuary Hall, Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. Bethune, the founder of Bethune-Cookman University, was one of America's most important educators, civil and women's rights leaders and government officials of the 20th century. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi of Calif., second from left, gestures to Sen. Marco Rubio, D-Fla., as Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., and Rep. Frederica Wilson, D-Fla., center, react along with members of the Florida Congressional Delegation, during the unveiling of a state statue from Florida of Mary McLeod Bethune, in Statuary Hall, Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

A statue of Mary McLeod Bethune, far right, is seen among the other statues in Statuary Hall, Wednesday, July 13, 2022, during a ceremony unveiling the new statue at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. Civil rights leader and trailblazing educator Bethune on Wednesday became the first Black person elevated by a state for recognition in the Capitol's Statuary Hall. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks in front of a statue of civil rights leader and trailblazing educator Mary McLeod Bethune, during a ceremony in honor of Bethune in Statuary Hall, Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. Bethune on Wednesday became the first Black person elevated by a state for recognition in the Capitol's Statuary Hall. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

FILE - Civil rights leader Mary McLeod Bethune, left, the first black woman to head a federal agency, poses for a photo with close friend First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt in the 1930s. Civil rights leader and trailblazing educator Mary McLeod Bethune has became the first Black person elevated by a state for recognition in the Capitol's Statuary Hall. (Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, File)