Black Death's ancient origins traced to lake in Central Asia

“We found that the ancient strains from Kyrgyzstan are positioned exactly at the node of this massive diversification event," said Maria Spyrou, a researcher on disease history at the University of Tuebingen in Germany and lead author of the report. “In other words, we found the Black Death’s source strain and we even know its exact date (1338).”

The disease, which is spread by rats and their fleas, is known to have eventually made its way to the Sicilian port of Messina on trade ships arriving from the Black Sea in 1347.

Sharon DeWitte, a biological anthropologist at the University of South Carolina who was not involved in the study, said it was exciting to have the DNA evidence to back up the previous theory that the disease emerged in Central Asia.

“This study is important because the very precisely dated burials allow for a direct study of the strain as it existed at the time of the initial emergence of the Black Death,” she said.

While the authors acknowledge it is theoretically possible for the bacterium to have originated elsewhere and spread to Central Asia without changing significantly, the evidence suggested this was unlikely, DeWitte said.