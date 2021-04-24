Black customer ejected from supermarket after slur complaint

Toward the end of the video, the man in the blue jacket - described by Ofori as the branch manager - and a security guard push out of the store. Another store employee tries to intervene, telling the man in the blue jacket, “Calm down, boss.”

The video ends with the man in the jacket asking Ofori why he's not allowed to use the racial slur and saying, “I don't know what your problem is.”

In response to Ofori’s Instagram post, Aldi Nord said late Friday that it had contacted Ofori to apologize.

“But we also realize that an apology alone isn't enough,” the company said.

“The incident in our Berlin store will be investigated so that further lessons can be drawn from it,” Aldi said. “As a first step we have severed ties with the staff member in the video due to his inappropriate behavior.”

The company said it would not tolerate racism, “neither in our own ranks nor in society.”