Black couple's daring escape from slavery marked in London

After the Civil War that ended slavery in the U.S., the Crafts returned home in 1869. They later established a farm school in Bryan County, Georgia, to teach and employ newly freed slaves.

English Heritage and its predecessors have installed more than 975 blue plaques throughout London to honor the accomplishments of notable people who lived in the capital at some point in their lives.

Mary Seacole, the Jamaica-born nurse who cared for British soldiers during the Crimean War, and Jimi Hendrix, the American rock music icon, are among the Black artists, statesmen and scientists honored by the program.

However, only 4% of the more than plaques honor Black and Asian people. English Heritage said it is striving to make sure the program is more representative of the city’s population.

In this Sept. 30, 2021 photo provided by English Heritage a view of the blue plaque on the house where African American freedom fighters Ellen and William Craft settled and raised their family, in Hammersmith, London.