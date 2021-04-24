Bitcoin millionaire puts money on Greens in German election

“Being an energy hog is built into the bitcoin system,” said Schmidt.

The Greens, who are currently riding high in opinion polls, advocate strong environmental policies to curb greenhouse gas emissions and fend off the threat of climate change.

Schmidt says he decided to help fund the Greens' campaign rather than donate toward an environmental project because “giving it to a political party that has environmentalism as its core value will have a much bigger impact."

The Greens nominated 40-year-old lawmaker Annalena Baerbock as their candidate Monday to succeed long-time conservative leader Angela Merkel as chancellor in the Sept. 26 election. While the party doesn't mention bitcoin's environmental footprint in its program, it does want such currencies to be "traceable" — making bitcoin less attractive to many of its fans.

“I don’t think regulation will do anything unless it crashes the price down to levels that make bitcoin uninteresting as an asset and unusable as a global currency,” said Schmidt. “I believe that, in effect, bitcoin will need to be banned.”