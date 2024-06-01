Bisons catcher Henry hit by backswing, hospitalized; Triple-A game is called after 'scary incident'

Officials decided not to continue the game after the injury.

The Bisons said later in the night that Henry was “alert and appropriately responsive” at an area hospital. They called the injury a "scary incident.”

The Mets were up 4-2 at NBT Bank Stadium when the game was called.

The Bisons said the 26-year-old Henry was being evaluated and they would provide more information as it becomes available.

Henry was picked by the Milwaukee Brewers in the sixth round of the 2016 amateur draft. He played in college at BYU.

