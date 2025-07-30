Breaking: Ryan Widmer has first parole hearing today for 2008 murder of his wife in Warren County

Birmingham, the home of metal, honors Ozzy Osbourne as hearse passes through

Thousands of Black Sabbath fans are paying their respects to Black Sabbath front man Ozzy Osbourne as his hearse makes its way through the streets of Birmingham
The family of Ozzy Osbourne from left, Jack Osbourne, Sharon Osbourne and Kelly Osbourne lay flowers and view the flowers left at the Black Sabbath Bridge bench on Broad Street in memory of Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne ahead of the funeral procession, in Birmingham, England, Wednesday July 30, 2025. (Jacob King/PA via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

The family of Ozzy Osbourne from left, Jack Osbourne, Sharon Osbourne and Kelly Osbourne lay flowers and view the flowers left at the Black Sabbath Bridge bench on Broad Street in memory of Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne ahead of the funeral procession, in Birmingham, England, Wednesday July 30, 2025. (Jacob King/PA via AP)
Nation & World
Updated 3 minutes ago
X

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — The "home of metal" is honoring one of its most cherished sons.

Thousands of Black Sabbath fans were paying their respects Wednesday to frontman Ozzy Osbourne as his hearse made its way through the streets of Birmingham, the English city where he grew up and where the band was formed in 1968.

The hearse carrying Osbourne, who died last Tuesday at the age of 76, was making its way down Broad Street, the city's major thoroughfare, to the Black Sabbath bench, which was unveiled on the Broad Street canal bridge in 2019.

“Ozzy, Ozzy, Ozzy, oi, oi, oi,” fans screamed as the hearse arrived.

Six vehicles carrying the Osbourne family, who paid for the procession, followed. The family emerged briefly, with his wife of 43 years Sharon, visibly moved.

Since his death was announced, fans have made pilgrimages to sites around Birmingham, which has embraced its reputation as the birthplace of heavy metal. Among his peers, Osbourne was metal's godfather.

“Ozzy was more than a music legend — he was a son of Birmingham," said city official Zafar Iqbal. “We know how much this moment will mean to his fans."

Osbourne and his Black Sabbath bandmates, Terence Butler, Tony Iommi and Bill Ward, were recently awarded the Freedom of the City in recognition of their services to Birmingham.

“I think he really impacted everyone here, especially in Birmingham as well,” said fan Evie Mayo. “Now that he’s not here anymore, you can feel the impact of it. He inspired a lot of people and he was a great person.”

Black Sabbath’s story began in Birmingham in 1968 when the four original members were looking to escape a life of factory work. Without doubt, the sound and fury of heavy metal had its roots in the city’s manufacturing heritage. Osbourne never forgot his working-class roots, and his Brummie accent remained.

Black Sabbath has been widely credited with defining and popularizing the sound of heavy metal — aggressive, but full of melodies.

Osbourne was the band’s frontman during its peak period in the 1970s.

His antics, on and off stage, were legendary, and often fueled by copious amounts of drinks and drugs. He was widely known as the “Prince of Darkness."

The band's eponymous debut album in 1970 made the U.K. top 10 and paved the way for a string of hit albums, including 1971’s “Master of Reality” and “Vol. 4” a year later. It went on to become one of the most influential and successful metal bands of all time, selling more than 75 million albums worldwide.

At the final show on July 5, 42,000 fans watched the band perform for the first time in 20 years at Villa Park, home of the city's biggest soccer club, Aston Villa, with Osbourne seated on a black throne. Osbourne had been in poor health in recent years, especially after being diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2019.

Osbourne, who also had a successful solo career, found a new legion of fans in the early 2000s reality show "The Osbournes" in which he starred alongside Sharon and two youngest children, Kelly and Jack.

A fan waits near the Black Sabbath Bridge bench on Broad Street ahead of the funeral procession for Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne, in Birmingham, England, Wednesday July 30, 2025. (Jacob King/PA via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Fans gather near the Black Sabbath Bridge bench on Broad Street ahead of the funeral procession for Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne, in Birmingham, England, Wednesday July 30, 2025. (Jacob King/PA via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A fan waits near the Black Sabbath Bridge bench on Broad Street ahead of the funeral procession for Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne, in Birmingham, England, Wednesday July 30, 2025. (Jacob King/PA via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Floral tributes left at the Black Sabbath Bridge bench on Broad Street in memory of Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne ahead of the funeral procession, in Birmingham, England, Wednesday July 30, 2025. (Joe Giddens/PA via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Trump announces 25% tariff on India starting Friday, unspecified...
2
The Latest: Trump offers no details about improving food distribution...
3
The Latest: Tsunami danger appears to be subsiding in some places after...
4
Justice Department says Epstein and Maxwell grand juries heard from...
5
8.8 magnitude quake strikes off Russia's Far East. Tsunami waves reach...