Birmingham jail logs with MLK signatures up for sale

“We really owe a debt of gratitude to this person, in my opinion,” said Mussell, an Americana specialist with the Pennsylvania-based company.

Jim Baggett, the head of archives at the city library, said he was unfamiliar with the jail log, but it was entirely possible a worker saved it from being destroyed.

“We have stuff here that survived because someone pulled it out of the trash,” he said.

Will Seippel's Atlanta-based WorthPoint, which values collectibles and other items online, lined up document experts and signature authenticators to verify that the pages are genuine after being contacted by the current owners, the relatives of a person who was given the sheets by the person who initially saved them.

“They were trying to figure out what they had and whether it was real and what it was worth,” he said. The online auction will end on Feb. 24.

King and his Atlanta-based Southern Christian Leadership Conference joined with the Alabama Christian Movement for Human Rights, led by the Rev. Fred L. Shuttleworth, in 1963 in a campaign meant to pressure the city's white leadership to end legalized racial segregation. The city was soon the scene of pickets, mass meetings, a boycott of downtown businesses and lunch counter sit-ins.

The city obtained a court order blocking further demonstrations, but King and Abernathy led a march that ended in their arrest. Held in isolation in the city jail, King wrote his almost 7,000-word treatise in response to a statement published by seven white ministers and a rabbi who called the demonstrations “unwise and untimely.”

Writing in the margins of a newspaper, King penned a defense of the civil rights movement that included the line: “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.”

Carried out of the jail by his lawyers and transcribed, the letter initially was distributed on mimeographed sheets before being reprinted in its entirety in pamphlets, magazines, King's 1964 memoir and newspapers. It is now regarded as one of the greatest defenses of nonviolent protest ever written.

The old jail logs don't indicate the contents of telegrams and letters King received while incarcerated, and only a historical marker stands now at the site of the building. Metal bars from the cell where King was held were preserved and are now on display at the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute.

Baggett, the city archivist, said the jail pages should wind up somewhere people can see them.

“I hope somebody buys this that will put it on display,” he said.

