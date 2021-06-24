Bipartisan policing deal unlikely this week in blow to talks

According to people familiar with the talks, the two most divisive issues have been whether and how to make individual police officers accused of abuses liable for civil penalties and whether to make it easier to bring criminal cases against officers for excessive use of force.

Last month, lawmakers missed a May 25 deadline set by President Joe Biden. That date marked the one-year anniversary of when Floyd, a Black man, died under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer who has since been convicted in his killing.

The further into the year the talks remain unresolved, the more next year's elections for congressional control will make bipartisan cooperation harder. Efforts to curb police practices are entwined with public concerns about race and crime, and all are potent, emotional issues for both parties to use as they appeal to their most ardent base voters.

Floyd's death ignited racial justice protests across the country, was a campaign issue during President Donald Trump's failed reelection bid and prompted debates over crime and authorities' use of force that rage still. An agreement would let each party assert it's addressed a consuming national problem, while a stalemate would let each blame the other and fuel next year's campaigns for control of Congress.

The talks have been closely watched by powerful outside groups representing police and sheriff organizations, civil rights organizations and Floyd's relatives, who have attracted frequent media attention and had meetings with Biden and members of Congress.

The Democratic-led House approved a wide-ranging bill overhaul in March that's gone nowhere in the 50-50 Senate, with Republicans arguing it goes too far. Democrats blocked a Senate GOP measure last year, saying it was too weak.

Other provisions would curb police use of chokeholds, bolster national data systems of complaints against officers and limit the types of military equipment that police departments can obtain.

Scott cast the talks in optimistic tones Wednesday.

“We’re going to have to now check the definitions and the language that we’re all putting on paper to make sure that we’re all saying the exact same thing. But I don’t think there’s outstanding issues that need to be worked out,” he said.

Others were more cautious.

“I have remained a prisoner of hope through this whole process,” said Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., his party’s chief bargainer. “We’ve gone over language from the beginning. It’s nothing new.”