BioNTech's quarterly profit soars on COVID-19 vaccine demand

Heavy demand for the vaccine also helped Pfizer report healthy quarterly earnings last month.

BioNTech said it has signed orders for 2.4 billion more doses so far this year, which it expects will earn the company 13 billion to 17 billion euros in revenue.

The company, which has said it will pour windfall profits from the mRNA-based coronavirus vaccine back into developing other drugs to fight cancer and other diseases, plans to boost its spending on research and development this year by half, to between 1.4 billion and 1.5 billion euros.

BioNTech said it's proposing a special cash dividend of 2 euros per share and will also buy back up to $1.5 billion in shares because "we would like to share our successes with shareholders."

For the full year, the company posted net profit of 10.3 billion euros on 19 billion in revenue.