BioNTech plans modular vaccine factories in Africa

The head of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, welcomed BioNTech's plan to increase vaccine production on the continent, saying it would complement the global body's own effort to foster use of mRNA technology in South Africa and elsewhere.

WHO took the unusual step last year of teaming up with local companies and scientists to essentially replicate the mRNA-based COVID-19 shot made by U.S. company Moderna.

BioNTech said it will initially staff and operate the facilities but later transfer the know-how to local partners to enable independent operation.

Vaccines made there would likely be for use in the country and other African Union states at a not-for-profit price, it said.

Despite efforts to provide millions of doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Africa through an international donor mechanism, only about 11% of the population on the continent has received the shot, compared to the global average of about 50%.

“Given the emergence and spread of variants, the pandemic will not be over until it is over everywhere," Michel Sidibe, the African Union's special envoy for the African Medicines Agency. "This initiative hopefully expands mRNA vaccine production in Africa.”

Caption From left, Ozlem Tureci, co-founder and Chief Medical Officer of BioNTech, Aissata Tall Sall Minister of Foreign Affairs of Senegal, and Holm Keller, Executive Chairman of the kENUP Foundation, stand together during the presentation of manufacturing facilities in Marburg, Germany, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. German vaccine maker BioNTech unveiled plans Wednesday to establish manufacturing facilities in Africa that would boost the availability of much-needed medicines on the continent. (Andreas Arnold/dpa via AP) Credit: Andreas Arnold Credit: Andreas Arnold Caption From left, Ozlem Tureci, co-founder and Chief Medical Officer of BioNTech, Aissata Tall Sall Minister of Foreign Affairs of Senegal, and Holm Keller, Executive Chairman of the kENUP Foundation, stand together during the presentation of manufacturing facilities in Marburg, Germany, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. German vaccine maker BioNTech unveiled plans Wednesday to establish manufacturing facilities in Africa that would boost the availability of much-needed medicines on the continent. (Andreas Arnold/dpa via AP) Credit: Andreas Arnold Credit: Andreas Arnold