Bills, Steelers, Saints closing in on division titles

And the Tennessee Titans, tied with the Colts for first place in the AFC South, can earn a playoff spot with a win over the Lions and a Ravens loss. The Titans can also get in with a win and losses by the Raiders and Dolphins and a Browns win.

In the NFC, the Los Angeles Rams, who are tied with Seattle for first in the West, can wrap up a playoff spot with a victory over the winless Jets on Sunday.

And Seattle can qualify for the postseason with a win Sunday at Washington.

The Saints can clinch the NFC South with a win over the defending champion Chiefs or a loss by the Buccaneers at Atlanta. Tampa Bay can get into the playoffs with a win.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) looks to pass the football, during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Credit: Lynne Sladky Credit: Lynne Sladky

FILE - Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) celebrates with teammates after he connected with tight end Jonnu Smith (81) on a touchdown pass against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half of an NFL football game in Baltimore, in this Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, file photo. He may not be leading the NFL in passer rating again, but the veteran quarterback is proving he wasn't a one-year wonder with his new team as they prepare to host Detroit. (AP Photo/Gail Burton, File) Credit: Gail Burton Credit: Gail Burton

Cornerback Myles Bryant #41 of the New England Patriots intercepts a pass intended for wide receiver Robert Woods #17 of the Los Angeles Rams in the first half of a NFL football game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood on Thursday, December 10, 2020. (Keith Birmingham/The Orange County Register via AP) Credit: Keith Birmingham Credit: Keith Birmingham

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver David Moore cradles the ball after catching a touchdown pass as New York Jets safety Matthias Farley (41) reacts behind during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson) Credit: Lindsey Wasson Credit: Lindsey Wasson