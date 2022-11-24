journal-news logo
Bills star Von Miller out with knee injury against Lions

Nation & World
31 minutes ago
Buffalo Bills edge rusher Von Miller had a knee injury in the second quarter and was ruled out for the rest of the game against the Detroit Lions

DETROIT (AP) — Buffalo Bills edge rusher Von Miller had a knee injury in the second quarter and was ruled out for the rest of the game against the Detroit Lions.

Miller was evaluated on the sideline and was taken on a cart from the sideline to the locker room.

Miller had one tackle and was credited with hurrying quarterback Jared Goff before leaving the game Thursday.

The 33-year-old Miller entered the game tied for 10th in the NFL with eight sacks.

His injury was another setback for a banged-up defense that was without injured defensive ends Greg Rousseau and A.J. Epenesa along with linebacker Tremaine Edmunds.

