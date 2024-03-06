Bills releasing Jordan Poyer and Mitch Morse. Tre'Davious White also will be cut, AP source says

The person spoke to The AP on the condition of anonymity because the Bills did not include White in their announcement because of the timing of his release. White, who is recuperating after tearing his right Achilles tendon in Week 4, is being designated as a post-June 1 cut, which provides the Bills additional cap savings.

The three players alone combined for 27 seasons of NFL experience, with 16 of those years spent with the Bills. The moves made were necessitated with Buffalo entering the offseason being a projected NFL-high $44 million over the 2024 season cap.

Also cut were sixth-year backup cornerback Siran Neal, backup receiver Deonte Harty and running back Nyheim Hines.

The Bills saved another $8.6 million in cap space by restructuring edge rusher Von Miller's contract, a second person with direct knowledge of the deal told The AP. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the Bills don't discuss contract discussions. Miller's restructured contract was first reported by ESPN.com.

The depth of cuts was severe and in some cases surprising when it came to the departures of Morse and, perhaps, White. But they were necessitated by a bloated payroll that came as a result of GM Brandon Beane's pursuit to build a contender coupled with the transition teams face in the heightened costs of retaining star players.

Quarterback Josh Allen, whose six-year, $258 million contract kicked in last season, represents a $47 million salary cap hit alone in 2024. Add in receiver Stefon Diggs and left tackle Dion Dawkins, and the three players' total of $91.5 million makes up nearly 35% of Buffalo’s $255.4 salary cap limit.

While Beane expressed relief at the NFL's combine in Indianapolis in welcoming news of the cap making a league-record $30.6 million jump entering 2024, he also understood the challenge ahead.

The balancing act was creating enough flexibility to restock a roster that at the time featured 22 players eligible to become unrestricted free agents, and how much cap money he pushed into the future that could limit his spending in the following seasons.

“Now that we know the cap, we’re working through getting under, and then how much can we create without totally piling up a huge mess in 2025 or ’26,” he said.

The Bills enter a reset period in their transition, with Beane’s priorities focused on attempting to re-sign edge rushers A.J. Epenesa and Leonard Floyd, and defensive tackle DaQuan Jones before the signing period officially begins on March 13.

The moves on Wednesday, however, can’t be understated.

Most notably, they represent the breakup of a veteran secondary that was formed in 2017, when Buffalo signed Poyer and Micah Hyde in free agency, and then selected White in the first round of the draft a month later. Hyde’s future is uncertain with the 33-year-old contemplating retirement after completing the final year of his contract.

White, who had two seasons left on his contract, is coming off his second season-ending injury after he hurt his right knee in November 2022.

Morse spent five seasons in Buffalo, where he established himself as the offensive line’s unquestioned leader while building a close bond with Allen. Morse had one year left on his contract, and was signed in free agency after spending his first four seasons in Kansas City.

Morse expressed surprise when asked if he might be cut a day after the Bills season ended following a 27-24 loss to Kansas City in a divisional round playoff game.

“I wasn’t expecting that question,” Morse said. “If they have me back I’ll be back. So that’s the plan and looking forward to that, but right now, that’s not where my head’s at.”

Poyer, meantime, had an inkling his time in Buffalo was approaching an end in bidding farewell to teammates and reporters while cleaning out his locker. Before the game against Kansas City, Poyer and Hyde, joined by nickelback Taron Johnson, made it a point to run out onto the field together for what they considered could be one last time.

The Bills also announced the re-singing of backup offensive lineman David Edwards to a two-year contract extension, and punter Matt Haack to a one-year extension.

The 26-year-old Edwards had completed his one-year contract with Buffalo, and was set to become an unrestricted free agent next week. Primarily an interior lineman, Edwards appeared in all 17 games in a backup role last season.

He’s projected to take over at left guard, with Connor McGovern making the switch to replace Morse at center.

Edwards' return to Buffalo comes two days after the Bills acquired a fifth-round draft pick by trading backup interior lineman Ryan Bates to Chicago in a salary cap savings-related move.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP