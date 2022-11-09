Bills QB Josh Allen to miss practice; listed day to day

Allen was spotted holding his elbow before the next play, in which he bounced a pass short intended for Stefon Diggs. The quarterback, however, showed no limitations in launching a deep pass up the left sideline, where Gabe Davis couldn’t bring the ball in on fourth down.

Following the game, Allen played down the injury.

“There’s some slight pain," he said, "but we’ll get through it.”

The uncertainty with Allen comes with the Bills preparing to host a surging Vikings team that has won six straight and sits second in the NFC standings with a 7-1 record.

The Bills still have a direct path to winning their third consecutive AFC East title and finishing first in the conference for the first time since 1993, but their margin for error shrunk with the loss to the Jets. Buffalo dropped to 0-2 against division opponents, including a 21-19 loss at Miami in September.

Keenum last started in the Browns’ 2021 season-ending 21-16 win over Cincinnati in which he finished 17 of 24 for 176 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

Keenum had his best season with the Vikings in 2017, when he finished 11-3, and was most remembered for his 61-yard touchdown pass to Diggs as time expired to secure a 29-24 win over New Orleans in the NFC divisional round of the playoffs.

“No. 1 is he’s brought a presence and a leadership from his position that I think is unique to him,” McDermott said of Keenum. “He’s a veteran player that’s taken a lot of snaps. He’s won games, and he’s just got a great, great disposition.”

The Bills are 1-4 in games Allen doesn’t start since he was selected in the first round of the 2018 draft. Third-string QB Matt Barkley accounts for the lone victory, a 41-10 win over the Jets in 2018.

