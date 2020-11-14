Bills' Norman ruled out after testing positive for COVID-19

Norman was in position to return after missing three straight games with a left hamstring injury. Wallace started the past two games opposite White after missing three with an ankle injury.

Buffalo bolstered its roster by elevating cornerbacks Daryl Worley and Dane Jackson, safety Josh Thomas, linebacker Darron Lee and receiver Jake Kumerow from its practice squad.

The Bills (7-2) get a break in the schedule by entering their bye week off after playing Arizona.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL