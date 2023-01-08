Bills' Hamlin selling shirts to benefit first responders

"We all won," Hamlin tweeted Sunday after the Bills beat the New England Patriots 35-23. "I want to give back an ounce of the love y'all showed me. Proceeds of this shirt will go to first-responders and the UC Trauma Center. Go get yours!"

His tweet included an image of three shirts, each with Hamlin's hands forming a heart — a hospital ID tag on his right wrist — and “Did We Win?” in big print. Hamlin's first question after he awoke Thursday was whether the Bills had beaten the Cincinnati Bengals in the game when he collapsed on the field.