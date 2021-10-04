Billie Eilish becomes youngest star to headline Glastonbury

Eilish made her Glastonbury debut in 2019 after her set was upgraded from a slot on the John Peel stage during the five-day music festival held in Somerset, southwest England.

Her name was recently propelled further into the headlines when she became the youngest star to write and record the James Bond theme song — which was released last month. She was among the stars at the “No Time To Die” Bond film world premiere in London last week.

Eilish will be 20 years and 6 months old when she headlines the festival in June 2022.

Caption Finneas O'Connell, left, and Billie Eilish posesfor photographers upon arrival for the World premiere of the new film from the James Bond franchise 'No Time To Die', in London Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham) Credit: Matt Dunham Credit: Matt Dunham

