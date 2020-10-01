Bill to reform USOPC, protect athletes approved by Congress

The bill was written in response to the sex abuse scandal involving Larry Nassar, the longtime team doctor for USA Gymnastics and the Michigan State athletic program, who abused more than 300 athletes, according to a congressional report. Nassar is serving decades in prison after being convicted on charges related to his abuse of athletes under the guise of treatment.

The Nassar scandal prompted multiple investigations in Congress about the failings of the USOPC and its affiliated sports organizations. Congress concluded that USA Gymnastics and the USOPC “knowingly concealed abuse by Larry Nassar” and enhanced oversight of those organizations was necessary to protect athletes.