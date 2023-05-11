Bill to outlaw discrimination based on caste clears California Senate

State Sen. Aisha Wahab, D-Hayward, the first Muslim and Afghan American elected to the legislature, introduced the bill in March. Caste is a division of people related to birth or descent and those at the lowest strata of the caste system known as Dalits, have been pushing for legal protections in California and beyond. They say it is necessary to protect them from bias in housing, education and in the tech sector — where they hold key roles.

Thursday's vote was swift, with only Sen. Brian Jones voting against the legislation, which has been controversial. On April 25, hundreds on both sides of the issue came to voice their opinions during a Senate Judiciary hearing on the matter. Proponents say caste discrimination is a reality in California and that clarifying the state's anti-discrimination laws will help protected caste-oppressed communities. Opponents have maintained that the law will single out Hindus and people of Indian descent.