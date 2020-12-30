Bill legalizing abortion passed in pope's native Argentina

“Today, we are a better society that expands women's rights and guarantees public health,” he added.

Argentina is the largest Latin American country to legalize abortion and the vote was being closely watched. With the exceptions of Uruguay, Cuba, Mexico City, Mexico's Oaxaca state, the Antilles and French Guiana, abortion remains largely illegal across the region.

Outside the Senate, pro- and anti-abortion rights activists gathered, with the bill’s supporters wearing the color green that represents their abortion rights movement. Backers waved green flags as Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, who presided over the debate, announced the result, shouting “legal abortion in the hospital” as the measure was passed.

Argentina until now has penalized women and those who help them abort. The only exceptions were cases involving rape or a risk to the health of the mother, and activists complain even these exceptions are not respected in some provinces.

Just hours before the Senate session began Tuesday, the pope weighed in, tweeting: "The Son of God was born an outcast, in order to tell us that every outcast is a child of God. He came into the world as each child comes into the world, weak and vulnerable, so that we can learn to accept our weaknesses with tender love.”

A previous abortion bill was voted down by Argentine lawmakers in 2018, but this time it was backed by the center-left government. The outcome of the latest vote, however, had still been considered uncertain. That was partly due to the fact that the political parties, including the governing Peronist movement, gave their legislators freedom to vote as they chose. Two of the 72 senators were absent, and 43 of the remaining 70 senators were men.

Argentina’s feminist movement has been demanding legal abortion for more than 30 years and activists say the bill's approval could mark a watershed in Latin America, where the Roman Catholic Church's influence has long dominated.

“Our country is a country of many contradictions,” said Ester Albarello, a psychiatrist with a network of health professionals that supports the bill, who was among the demonstrators outside the congressional building. “It is the only one in the world that brought members of its genocidal military dictatorship to justice with all the guarantees. But we still don’t have legal abortion. Why? Because the church is together with the state.”

Also outside the legislature, a group that calls its members “defenders of the two lives” set up an altar with a crucifix under a blue tent.

Opponents of the bill, separated by a barrier from its backers, watched glumly as the vote unfolded.

“These politicians aren’t representing the majority,” said opponent Luciana Prat, an Argentine flag covering her shoulders. “In all the polls, people are against this.”

Supporters said the bill seeks to eradicate the clandestine abortions that have caused more than 3,000 deaths in the country since 1983, according to figures from authorities.

In addition to allowing abortion within the first 14 weeks of pregnancy, the legislation also will establish that even after that period, a pregnancy can be legally terminated if it was the result of rape or if the person’s life or integral health was in danger.

It will allow conscientious refusal to participate in an abortion for health professionals and private medical institutions at which all doctors are against the procedure. But they will be required to refer the woman to another medical center. Conscientious objection also could not be claimed if a pregnant woman’s life or health was in danger.

AP journalist Yesica Brumec contributed to this report.

Anti-abortion activists react after lawmakers passed a bill that legalizes abortion, outside Congress in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. (AP Photo/Marcos Brindicci) Credit: Marcos Brindicci Credit: Marcos Brindicci

Abortion-rights activists react after lawmakers approved a bill that legalizes abortion, outside Congress in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020.(AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko) Credit: Natacha Pisarenko Credit: Natacha Pisarenko

Abortion-rights activists watch live video streaming of lawmakers in session, outside Congress in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. Congress approved a bill that legalize abortion in Argentina. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko) Credit: Natacha Pisarenko Credit: Natacha Pisarenko

An anti-abortion activist reacts as others leave after lawmakers passed a bill that legalizes abortion, outside Congress in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. (AP Photo/Marcos Brindicci) Credit: Marcos Brindicci Credit: Marcos Brindicci

An abortion-rights activist watches live video streaming of lawmakers in session, outside Congress in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. Congress approved a bill that legalize abortion in Argentina. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko) Credit: Natacha Pisarenko Credit: Natacha Pisarenko

Abortion-rights activists react after lawmakers approved a bill that legalizes abortion, outside Congress in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko) Credit: Natacha Pisarenko Credit: Natacha Pisarenko

A catholic priest reacts during a demonstration against the decriminalization of abortion as lawmakers debate its legalization, outside Congress in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Marcos Brindicci) Credit: Marcos Brindicci Credit: Marcos Brindicci

Anti-abortion activists pray during a demonstration against the decriminalization of abortion as lawmakers debate its legalization, outside Congress in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Marcos Brindicci) Credit: Marcos Brindicci Credit: Marcos Brindicci

Abortion-rights activists celebrate after lawmakers approved a bill that legalizes abortion, outside Congress in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko) Credit: Natacha Pisarenko Credit: Natacha Pisarenko

Anti-abortion activists pray during a demonstration against the decriminalization of abortion as lawmakers debate its legalization, outside Congress in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Marcos Brindicci) Credit: Marcos Brindicci Credit: Marcos Brindicci