BreakingNews
11 more medical marijuana dispensaries coming to southwest Ohio: Here’s where they’ll be
journal-news logo
X

Bill de Blasio, ex-NYC mayor, to run for redrawn House seat

FILE - New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio winks at someone during the Columbus Day Parade in New York, Monday, Oct. 12, 2015. The former New York City Mayor says he will run for Congress in a redrawn district that includes his Brooklyn home. De Blasio announced Friday, May 20, 2022 on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that he will seek the Democratic nomination for the 10th Congressional District. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

caption arrowCaption
FILE - New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio winks at someone during the Columbus Day Parade in New York, Monday, Oct. 12, 2015. The former New York City Mayor says he will run for Congress in a redrawn district that includes his Brooklyn home. De Blasio announced Friday, May 20, 2022 on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that he will seek the Democratic nomination for the 10th Congressional District. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

Nation & World
23 minutes ago
Former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio says he will run for Congress in a redrawn district that includes his Brooklyn home

NEW YORK (AP) — Former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Friday that he will run for Congress in a redrawn district that includes his Brooklyn home.

De Blasio, whose second mayoral term ended last year, announced on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" that he will seek the Democratic nomination for the 10th Congressional District, which will include part of Manhattan and a swath of western Brooklyn.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Jerry Nadler represents New York's 10th District now but will no longer live in the district under maps that have been redrawn under the supervision of a New York judge. Nadler has said he believed the new maps are unconstitutional — but if the proposed districts do become final on Friday, he intends to run in the 12th District, currently represented by Rep. Carolyn Maloney.

The primary has been pushed back from June to August 23.

De Blasio, 61, toyed with running for governor this year but decided not to challenge incumbent Democrat Kathy Hochul. He also had a short-lived run for president in 2019.

caption arrowCaption
FILE — New York City mayor Bill de Blasio speaks during a news conference, Sept. 27, 2021, in New York. The former New York City Mayor says he will run for Congress in a redrawn district that includes his Brooklyn home. De Blasio announced Friday, May 20, 2022 on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that he will seek the Democratic nomination for the 10th Congressional District. (AP Photo/Jeenah Moon, File)

Credit: Jeenah Moon

FILE — New York City mayor Bill de Blasio speaks during a news conference, Sept. 27, 2021, in New York. The former New York City Mayor says he will run for Congress in a redrawn district that includes his Brooklyn home. De Blasio announced Friday, May 20, 2022 on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that he will seek the Democratic nomination for the 10th Congressional District. (AP Photo/Jeenah Moon, File)

Credit: Jeenah Moon

caption arrowCaption
FILE — New York City mayor Bill de Blasio speaks during a news conference, Sept. 27, 2021, in New York. The former New York City Mayor says he will run for Congress in a redrawn district that includes his Brooklyn home. De Blasio announced Friday, May 20, 2022 on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that he will seek the Democratic nomination for the 10th Congressional District. (AP Photo/Jeenah Moon, File)

Credit: Jeenah Moon

Credit: Jeenah Moon

In Other News
1
G7 countries to provide $19.8 billion in aid to Ukraine
2
Police: Chicago shooting leaves 2 people dead, 8 wounded
3
African scientists baffled by monkeypox cases in Europe, US
4
Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo hit by cold wave
5
Disinformation board's ex-leader faced wave of online abuse
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top